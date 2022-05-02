Alibaba, Chinese tech stocks put in mixed reaction to Bilibili's sales outlook

May 02, 2022 2:13 PM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), BILIKWEB, JD, WB, TCEHY, BIDUBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor2 Comments

Chinese large video website bilibili advertising in public.

helloabc/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Notable Chinese tech stocks such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Baidu (BIDU) and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) started the week on a mixed note, Monday, following the latest business updates from online entertainment services provided Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI).
  • As trading progressed, Alibaba (BABA) rose 1.4%, Baidu (BIDU) edged up by 0.4%, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) gave up almost 2%, Weibo (WB) was off by 2.6%, JD.com (JD) was up 0.7% and the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) slipped by 0.4%.
  • Before U.S. stock markets opened, Bilibili (BILI) said that for its fiscal first quarter, it expects revenue to be in a range equivalent to $766.5 million to $781.8 million. The company had earlier forecast revenue to be between $812.5 million and $843.2 million.
  • Reaction to Bilibili's (BILI) news sent its shares down more than 4% in late trading, Monday.
  • Bilibili (BILI) also said recent Covid-related lockdowns in Chinese cities such as Shanghai had a negative impact on the company's revenue during the quarter. Bilibili (BILI) also said it would begin dual listing its shares in Hong Kong and New York beginning Oct. 3.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.