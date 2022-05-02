Alibaba, Chinese tech stocks put in mixed reaction to Bilibili's sales outlook
May 02, 2022 2:13 PM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), BILIKWEB, JD, WB, TCEHY, BIDUBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Notable Chinese tech stocks such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Baidu (BIDU) and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) started the week on a mixed note, Monday, following the latest business updates from online entertainment services provided Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI).
- As trading progressed, Alibaba (BABA) rose 1.4%, Baidu (BIDU) edged up by 0.4%, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) gave up almost 2%, Weibo (WB) was off by 2.6%, JD.com (JD) was up 0.7% and the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) slipped by 0.4%.
- Before U.S. stock markets opened, Bilibili (BILI) said that for its fiscal first quarter, it expects revenue to be in a range equivalent to $766.5 million to $781.8 million. The company had earlier forecast revenue to be between $812.5 million and $843.2 million.
- Reaction to Bilibili's (BILI) news sent its shares down more than 4% in late trading, Monday.
- Bilibili (BILI) also said recent Covid-related lockdowns in Chinese cities such as Shanghai had a negative impact on the company's revenue during the quarter. Bilibili (BILI) also said it would begin dual listing its shares in Hong Kong and New York beginning Oct. 3.