Infinera Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETInfinera Corporation (INFN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.04 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $362.6M (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INFN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.