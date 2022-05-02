Edison Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETEdison International (EIX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Edison (NYSE:EIX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.81 (+2.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $3.34B (+12.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EIX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.