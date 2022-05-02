Starbucks Q2 Earnings under pressure amid rising inflation, unionization efforts, dented China markets
May 02, 2022 2:30 PM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Specialty coffee roaster and retailer, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.6B; while Y/Y comparison is not available, the company reported $0.72/share non-GAAP earnings in Q1 and revenue of $8.1B.
- Over the last 2 years, SBUX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 28 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 20 downward.
- Q2 performance is seen benefitting from robust comps growth and digitalization, increase in transaction and average ticket growth are also likely to have favored comps growth.
- The company expects to open ~2K net new stores worldwide in FY22.
- Recently Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan indicated that he was less enthusiastic on the prospects for Starbucks; he added that there remain many factors out of management's hands currently as it includes lockdowns across China, a key growth market for the Seattle-based coffeehouse chain, and unionization efforts that are gaining momentum.
- Also, margin headwinds from adverse inflation and supply chain dynamics as well as the expectation of guidance cuts loom over the stock.
- Quick look at company's growth metrics compared to peers:
- In its recent earnings, the company reaffirmed its FY22 global comparable store sales growth guidance of high single digit and revenue guidance range of $32.5 to $33B; FY22 EPS is expected to decline by a range of 4% to 6% while non-GAAP EPS growth to be in the range of 8% to 10% from the base of $3.10 in FY21.
- The company sees 200+ basis points points of incremental margin pressure in FY22 from inflation, COVID-related pay, new partner training and support costs as well as reduced sales from mobility restrictions combined.
- With the return of CEO Howard Schultz leading the company amid an uncertain outlook, the company and stock price are likely to see a turnaround.
- With 35 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 18 analysts have a Hold rating while 10 have a Strong Buy and 7 have a Buy rating.
- In the past 6-months trading, the stock lost 32.7% and is currently trading near its 52-week low levels.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Starbucks Under Pressure As Coffee Prices Surge