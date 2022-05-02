Cummins Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 2:15 PM ETCummins Inc. (CMI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.55 (vs. $4.07 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.06B (-0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CMI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- Q1 highlights include:
- Last month, CMI's filtration business confidentially submitted a proposal for an initial public offering.
- In late February, CMI struck a deal to acquire Meritor (MTOR) for a total transaction value of about $3.7B.