SLR Investment Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETSLR Investment Corp. (SLRC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.36 and the consensus revenue estimate is $36.66M (+2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SLRC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
- SA contributor Rida Morwa recently wrote with Buy rating, "A Massive 9% Yield I'm Buying Today: SLR Investment".