Energy Transfer, Gunvor sign 20-year LNG supply deal for Louisiana project

May 02, 2022 2:19 PM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments

pipeline,storage tanks and buildings of a refinery - industrial plant for fuel production

industryview/iStock via Getty Images

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) said Monday it signed a 20-year agreement with commodities trader Gunvor to supply 2M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas from its planned Lake Charles LNG project in Louisiana, with first deliveries expected as soon as 2026.

The proposed export terminal has been delayed since receiving a federal permit in December 2015, and Shell backed out of the project in 2020, but Energy Transfer (ET) LNG president Tom Mason said Gunvor's commitment to Lake Charles "further evidences the progress we are making towards taking FID by year-end."

The deal follows two agreements the company signed recently with China's ENN to supply a combined 2.7M tons/year of LNG for 20 years.

Energy Transfer (ET) offers strong distributable cash flow with a double-digit yield and continued growth investments, The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.