Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) said Monday it signed a 20-year agreement with commodities trader Gunvor to supply 2M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas from its planned Lake Charles LNG project in Louisiana, with first deliveries expected as soon as 2026.

The proposed export terminal has been delayed since receiving a federal permit in December 2015, and Shell backed out of the project in 2020, but Energy Transfer (ET) LNG president Tom Mason said Gunvor's commitment to Lake Charles "further evidences the progress we are making towards taking FID by year-end."

The deal follows two agreements the company signed recently with China's ENN to supply a combined 2.7M tons/year of LNG for 20 years.

Energy Transfer (ET) offers strong distributable cash flow with a double-digit yield and continued growth investments, The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.