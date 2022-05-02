Ashford Hospitality Trust Q1 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETAshford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, after market close.
- The consensus FFO estimate is -$0.01 and the consensus revenue estimate is $249.56M.
- Over the last 2 years, AHT has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 7 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 6 downward revisions.
