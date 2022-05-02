MPLX Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

May 02, 2022 2:28 PM ETMPLX LP (MPLX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (vs. $0.68 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.45B (+4.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • MPLX in February reported Q4 2021 GAAP EPS of $0.78, which beat estimates by $0.02, and revenue of $2.73B, which beat expectations by $280M.
  • The company had also pegged its 2022 capital spending outlook at $900M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.