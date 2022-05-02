MPLX Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 2:28 PM ETMPLX LP (MPLX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor2 Comments
- MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (vs. $0.68 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.45B (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- MPLX in February reported Q4 2021 GAAP EPS of $0.78, which beat estimates by $0.02, and revenue of $2.73B, which beat expectations by $280M.
- The company had also pegged its 2022 capital spending outlook at $900M.