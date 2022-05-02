Diversified Healthcare Trust Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETDiversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, after market close.
- The consensus FFO estimate is $1.04 and the consensus revenue estimate is $317.04M.
- Over the last 2 years, DHC has beaten FFO estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
