DermTech Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETDermTech, Inc. (DMTK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.89 and the consensus revenue estimate is $3.75M (+48.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DMTK has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
