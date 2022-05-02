Masimo Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETMasimo Corporation (MASI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.90 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $308.04M (+3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MASI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
- SA contributor The Value Investor recently wrote with Hold rating, "Masimo: Sound Deal Might Not Be Sound".