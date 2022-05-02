Revolve Group Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETRevolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.27 and the consensus revenue estimate is $256.78M (+43.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RVLV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- SA contributor Arie Investment Management last month wrote with Buy rating, "Revolve: Internationalization Could Make Stock Price Spike Up".