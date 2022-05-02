Amcor Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmcor plc (AMCR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.20 and the consensus revenue estimate is $3.44B (+7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMCR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- SA contributor The Investment Doctor recently wrote "Amcor: 4.4% Yield Should Be Safe While It Works Through Inflation Issues", rating the stock Buy.