Baird sees business travel recovering into year-end

Business travel has been a persistent sore spot for hotels and airlines throughout the pandemic. However, Baird is now betting that the trend is beginning to turn as travel emerges from a long COVID-induced winter.

“Large technology, financial services firms have begun their return to office processes, which bodes well for the near-term business travel recovery,” Baird analyst Michael Bellisario wrote in the firm’s Travel Report Card.

He added that conversations with hotel management have been overwhelmingly positive, airline bookings remain on the rise, and major cities like Boston, Washington, and New York are becoming destinations for business conferences once again. Within the report, business travel was noted at its highest point since the start of the pandemic, putting travel recovery overall at a “high watermark.”

“Recent data points and commentary across the travel industry suggest broader demand remains high and that midweek business and urban markets are inflecting positively,” Bellisaro concluded. “The reopening momentum is palpable, and continued leisure demand strength coupled with quickly recovering midweek business travel gives us even more confidence that a more normalized travel environment will unfold over the next few months.”

As a result, 7 stocks were rated “Outperform” by Bellisaro, 10 were rated “Neutral”, while no travel stocks were designated “Underperform.”

Shares rated “Neutral”: Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT), Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR), Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH), Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST), Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT), Marriott International (MAR)l, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO), Wheels Up Experience (UP).