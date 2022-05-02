Whitestone REIT Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETWhitestone REIT (WSR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, after market close.
- The consensus FFO estimate is $0.08 and the consensus revenue estimate is $32.81M.
- Over the last 2 years, WSR has beaten FFO estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- SA contributor Ross Bowler recently wrote "Whitestone REIT: Putting A Price Tag On The G In ESG", rating the stock Buy.