Marathon Petroleum Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

May 02, 2022 2:43 PM ETMarathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (vs. -$0.20 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $32.46B (+41.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, MPC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • MPC stock gained ~6% in early February, after its Q4 2021 earnings beat estimates and it said that it had added significantly to its buyback.
