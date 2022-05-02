What should you know about STAG Industrial Q1 earnings?

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.52 (+6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $156.38M (+16.7% Y/Y).

Earning History: In Q4, the company met estimates as new rent rates jumped.

The company topped estimates or was in line over the last twelve quarters

The SA Quant rating is hold, while SA Authors and Wall St. average rating is buy. As per the quant rating, STAG slipped to the 9th position with a 2.93 score from the 3rd position in Feb. 2022 among industrial REIT stocks.

Over the last 1 year, STAG has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.