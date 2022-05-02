E-commerce reseller Hour Loop sees stock jump 14%

Hour Loop (HOUR) shares jumped 14% in afternoon trading Monday.

Shares of the e-commerce platform provider opened at $3.16, hitting a high of $3.60 in late afternoon. The stock recently changed hands at $3.49, up 14%, at approximately 2:25 p.m. ET.

HOUR shares have been volatile since they debuted on Jan. 7, closing their first session 100% higher. The e-tailer offered 1.5M shares at $4 per share through an initial public offering, raising around $6M.

The stock hit a 52-week high of $10.33 on Jan. 7 and a low of $1.88 on Feb. 24.

HOUR generates most of its revenue by selling gift items as a third-party reseller on sites like Amazon and Walmart.com. The company also operates its own e-commerce platform.

