What should you know about Prudential's Q1 earnings?

May 02, 2022 2:47 PM ETPrudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.68 (-34.8% Y/Y).
  • Q1 performance positive factors: A higher level of sales, increased net investment spread.
  • The upside is likely to have been offset by less favorable underwriting experience due to COVID-related mortality and higher expenses.
  • Since reporting its Q4 earnings, the stock has hit its 52-week high level of 124.22 on Feb. 10; Wall Street Analysts and Quant rating has a hold rating, while SA Authors has a buy rating on the stock.
  • Over the last 2 years, PRU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.