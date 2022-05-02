What should you know about Prudential's Q1 earnings?
May 02, 2022 2:47 PM ETPrudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.68 (-34.8% Y/Y).
- Q1 performance positive factors: A higher level of sales, increased net investment spread.
- The upside is likely to have been offset by less favorable underwriting experience due to COVID-related mortality and higher expenses.
- Since reporting its Q4 earnings, the stock has hit its 52-week high level of 124.22 on Feb. 10; Wall Street Analysts and Quant rating has a hold rating, while SA Authors has a buy rating on the stock.
- Over the last 2 years, PRU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.