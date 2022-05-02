China-based SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares are grinding higher by nearly 40% in Monday afternoon trading as full-year net revenue surged 612% Y/Y to $357.8M, driven by the addition of its cryptocurrency mining and commodity trading operations.

Crypto mining revenue of $15.43M in 2021 accounted for 4.3% of total sales, while commodity trading revenue of $275.4M reflected 77.0% of total sales.

Operating costs of $336.8M in 2021 soared from $37.3M in 2020.

Overall, 2021 gross profit of $21.1M jumped from $13.0M over the same period a year ago. But gross profit ratio of 5.9% in 2021 vs. 25.8% in 2020.

On its cash flow statement, net loss from operating activities were $49.3M last year, down from a profit of $4.4M in 2020.

Furthermore, "our aspiration is to expand beyond China especially in North America," said CEO Yandai Wang. "We are in the process of building a leading supercomputer center in North America which will provide customers with cryptocurrency mining capacity & hosting service."

Recall in June when SOS (SOS) partnered with Niagara Development to accelerate blockchain operations into the U.S.

At the end of March, SOS priced a securities offering of $20M.