Sandvik to supply underground BEV fleet to Hindustan Zinc

May 02, 2022 2:49 PM ETSandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) and Hindustan Zinc signed a MoU for supply of a battery-electric underground equipment fleet to be used at Sindesar Khurd Mine to help it achieve its carbon neutrality ambitions.
  • Deliveries are scheduled to commence in Q1 of 2023 and it will be the first underground BEV fleet deployed in India.
  • The equipment to be delivered includes a LH518B loader and three TH550B trucks as well as a DD422iE drill rig with Sandvik's unique and patented charging-while-drilling technology.
  • Sandvik will also provide batteries, charging systems and a full-range on-site battery and equipment service team.
