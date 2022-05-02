BlueLinx Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETBlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $9.61 and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.12B (+8.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BXC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions.
- SA contributor BeanKounter Capital recently wrote with Buy rating, "BlueLinx Is Too Cheap To Ignore".