Fannie Mae Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 3:07 PM ETFederal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.45B (-28.9% Y/Y).
- The mortgage giant in February reported Q4 2021 earnings that increased from Q3, helped by higher net interest income, larger net investment gains, and an increase in credit-related income.
- According to Fannie Mae's latest monthly summary for March, its guaranty book of business rose at a compound annualized rate of 9.7% in March to $4.05T.
- Earlier in April, Fannie Mae said its chair Sheila C. Bair and CEO Hugh R. Frater had decided to resign.
- The housing market in the U.S. has experienced a combination of historically low inventories and surging demand over the course of the pandemic, with mortgage rates having climbed to multi-year highs.
- Last week, the U.S. National Association of Home Builders urged president Biden to help reduce material and labor costs as housing affordability falls to its lowest in more than 10 years.