Cybersecurity firm Cerberus Cyber Sentinel sees shares rally 20%

Shares of cybersecurity firm Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (CISO) rallied 20% in afternoon trading Monday.

CISO stock opened at $4.25, sliding to an early low of $4.16 before jumping to a session high of $5.11 in late afternoon. The stock recently changed hands at $5.06, up 20%, at around 2:50 p.m. ET.

Cerberus (CISO) uplisted its shares to Nasdaq on Jan.14 and held an initial public offering. The company priced 2M shares at $5 per share, raising $10M.

