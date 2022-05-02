Cybersecurity firm Cerberus Cyber Sentinel sees shares rally 20%

May 02, 2022 3:10 PM ETCISOBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of cybersecurity firm Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (CISO) rallied 20% in afternoon trading Monday.

CISO stock opened at $4.25, sliding to an early low of $4.16 before jumping to a session high of $5.11 in late afternoon. The stock recently changed hands at $5.06, up 20%, at around 2:50 p.m. ET.

Cerberus (CISO) uplisted its shares to Nasdaq on Jan.14 and held an initial public offering. The company priced 2M shares at $5 per share, raising $10M.

For a more in-depth look at the company, check out SA contributor Daniel Jones's "Cerberus Cyber Sentinel: A Fascinating Cybersecurity Prospect for Speculative Investors".

