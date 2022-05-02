Crypto exchange Global Tech Industries declares Shiba Inu-linked dividend
May 02, 2022 3:11 PM ETGlobal Tech Industries Group, Inc. (GTII), SHIB-USDBTCS, BTZIBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Cryptocurrency trading platform Global Tech Industries (OTCQB:GTII) on Monday has declared a special dividend payable in Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) tokens to holders of the company's common stock.
- Shareholders will receive four Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) coins for every one common share owned as of the dividend record date, May 12, the company said.
- The company has submitted the initial application for the dividend with FINRA. And the effective date of that dividend is expected to be announced during May.
- Global Tech Industries is joining a slew of crypto-based firms focused on implementing crypto dividends, such as BOTS (OTCPK:BTZI) and BTCS (BTCS).
- Meanwhile, shiba inu (SHIB-USD -2.9%) tokens are changing hands slightly lower to $0.00002, while Global Tech (OTCQB:GTII -13.5%) shares drift down to $1.28.
- At the end of March, Global Tech Industries had agreed to sell its Beyond Blockchain business.