Crypto exchange Global Tech Industries declares Shiba Inu-linked dividend

Heap of Shiba Inu on shiny golden background

baona/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Cryptocurrency trading platform Global Tech Industries (OTCQB:GTII) on Monday has declared a special dividend payable in Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) tokens to holders of the company's common stock.
  • Shareholders will receive four Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) coins for every one common share owned as of the dividend record date, May 12, the company said.
  • The company has submitted the initial application for the dividend with FINRA. And the effective date of that dividend is expected to be announced during May.
  • Global Tech Industries is joining a slew of crypto-based firms focused on implementing crypto dividends, such as BOTS (OTCPK:BTZI) and BTCS (BTCS).
  • Meanwhile, shiba inu (SHIB-USD -2.9%) tokens are changing hands slightly lower to $0.00002, while Global Tech (OTCQB:GTII -13.5%) shares drift down to $1.28.
  • At the end of March, Global Tech Industries had agreed to sell its Beyond Blockchain business.
