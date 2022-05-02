Carmax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) strategy of spending to compete is a cautionary sign, according to Needham analyst Chris Pierce.

“The brick and mortar industry leader, [Carmax] (KMX) is incurring higher costs as it adopts an omni-channel strategy in response to stepped up competition from digitally native competitors who are causing the used vehicle industry to shift from fully offline to more online,” he wrote in an initiation note. “KMX is the gold standard in the fragmented used vehicle retailing industry, but we believe its number-one position has come under an unprecedented level of pressure that is still rising.”

Pierce noted that the recently troubled online-native retailer Carvana (CVNA), despite its financial difficulties, has gained market share in recent years. While that competition persists, Carmax (KMX) will likely remain motivated to spend heavily to stave off its most prominent e-commerce peer.

Pierce made a corollary to the traditional retail space, where online disruptors severely impacted the businesses of brick and mortar incumbents. Over time, many of those incumbents were not able to keep up. While he was quick to note that Carvana is no Amazon, the dynamic will nonetheless put pressure on Carmax’s (KMX) near-term results.

“We view this higher spend as fully necessary, but earnings-limiting in the near and perhaps medium term,” Piece concluded. “In the absence of clarity with regard to the cost of the transition, and in the face of further stepped up competition, most notably from [Carvana’s] (CVNA) aggressive capacity expansion, we see a high bar for earnings upside vs consensus, as well as multiple expansion.”

The concern on costs associated with the omni-channel strategy dovetails with recent analysis provided by JP Morgan.

Shares of both Carmax (KMX +4.5%) and Carvana (CVNA +1.9%) gained on Monday shortly before the market close. By contrast, neither stock has performed well in 2022, with Carvana (CVNA) being among the worst performers among large-caps in the first five months of the year. In fact, it’s loss has more than doubled that of Carmax (KMX) thus far in 2022.

