Amazon workers reject union push at second Staten Island warehouse

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN -1.9%) workers at a different Staten Island warehouse than the one that approved forming a union rejected a unionization vote at their site by a wide margin.

CNBC reported that the tally was 380 votes in favor of the union and 618 opposed out of a total of 1,633 eligible workers at the LDJ5 warehouse. The results still need to be formally certified by the National Labor Relations Board before union efforts can begin.

Amazon (AMZN) has also responded directly to news that a hearing has been set by the National Labor Relations Board to delve into allegations that workers at the JFK8 site were improperly intimidated by the union.

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel: "We've always said that we want our employees to have their voices heard, and in this case, that didn’t happen – fewer than a third of the employees at the site voted for the union, and overall turnout was unusually low. On April 22, we filed evidence supporting our objections which we believe will demonstrate that the actions of the Region and the ALU improperly suppressed and influenced the vote. We’re pleased the NLRB granted the hearing and we look forward to that next step."

