National Retail Properties Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 3:18 PM ETNational Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.74 (+7.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $186.63M (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NNN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.