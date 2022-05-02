Howmet Aerospace Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 3:23 PM ETHowmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (+31.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HWM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.