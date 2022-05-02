U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) -4.7% in Monday's trading as Evercore ISI downgraded shares to Inline from Outperform with a $20 price target, citing valuation as the stock appears fully valued based on the analyst's 2023 EBITDA estimate.

U.S. Silica (SLCA) is "running on all cylinders," analyst Samantha Hoh says, and the stock is a "must-own" in an oilfield services portfolio, but she sees better risk/reward elsewhere in the near term.

The company reported strong Q1 beats among EPS, EBITDA and revenues, generating free cash flow of $8M and reducing net debt by $3.5M despite higher working capital and a cash settlement for a supplier contract termination, says Hoh, who also raises her full-year EBITDA estimate by 20% to $249M.

Mid-tier oilfield drilling stocks trade broadly lower, including (PDS) -12.7%, (NBR) -4.6%, (OIS) -3.3%, (HP) -2.7%.

U.S. Silica (SLCA) shares have gained 89% YTD and 29% during the past year.