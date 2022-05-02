Illinois Tool Works Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

May 02, 2022 3:37 PM ETIllinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.07 (vs. $2.11 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.76B (+7.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.
  • In February, ITW reported Q4 earnings that fell from a year earlier but topped analysts' expectations, while guiding FY 2022 sales to be above estimates.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.