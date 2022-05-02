Illinois Tool Works Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 3:37 PM ETIllinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.07 (vs. $2.11 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.76B (+7.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- In February, ITW reported Q4 earnings that fell from a year earlier but topped analysts' expectations, while guiding FY 2022 sales to be above estimates.