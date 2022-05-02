S&P Global Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

May 02, 2022 3:45 PM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.97 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.04B.
  • This quarter will be SPGI's first earnings report since it closed its merger with IHS Markit in late February.
  • Over the last 2 years, SPGI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
