QQQ touched an intraday thirteen-month trading low despite the late rally in the Nasdaq

The world's fifth-largest exchange traded fund Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) touched an intraday thirteen-month trading low despite the late Monday rally in the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND).

QQQ is -21.7% in 2022, dipping down to the $309 a share marker at one point. A level the large-cap exchange traded fund hasn’t seen since late Mar. of 2021. Moreover, QQQ is also off 23.6% from its record high of $408.71 a share which it touched in Nov. of 2021.

In the month of April, the investment community watched $921M exit the doors of QQQ as market participants fled for safety.

QQQ has been squeezed by the Nasdaq, being that the ETF tracks the 100 largest nonfinancial stocks registered on the Nasdaq based on market cap. Year-to-date the Nasdaq is -20.8%.

Building off of QQQ and the Nasdaq’s decline is the ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ) and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ).

TQQQ is a 3X leveraged fund that aims to bolster its returns by tripling the effect of the Nasdaq. However, as QQQ and the Nasdaq have plummeted in 2022 so in turn has TQQQ. TQQQ currently finds itself -55.7% YTD.

On the other side, SQQQ is a 3x leveraged inverse fund that climbs when the Nasdaq falls. This year SQQQ finds itself +62.7%.

See a year-to-date chart below of QQQ, TQQQ, and SQQQ.