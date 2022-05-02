Switch gains on report of Brookfield Asset takeover interest

May 02, 2022

  • Switch (NYSE:SWCH) rose 3.8% on a report that Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is exploring a purchase of the data-center operator.
  • Brookfield (BAM) is among potential buyers considering an acquisition of Switch (SWCH), according to to a Bloomberg report. No final decision has been made at this time.
  • The news comes after Bloomberg originally reported in late March that Switch (SWCH) was exploring its options, including a potential sale. Switch may be worth between $7.5 billion and $8 billion or it could see as much as $10 billion in a sale, according to a TMT Finance item
  • Switch announced in November that it's board approved a plan for the company to covert into a real estate investment trust, or REIT, like many other data-center operators. The change followed a push from activist Elliott Management, who the company said in August would get a board set, as Switch announced it was evaluating a potential REIT conversion.
  • Switch is set to report Q1 results a week from Tuesday.
