Major tire-makers are pumping up prices as material costs and supply chain problems impact the industry.

The Japanese conglomerate Bridgestone (OTCPK:BRDCY) is beefing up its prices on all Bandag on all Bandag tread rubber and cushion across North America by 17% starting Monday. The latest increase is the latest in a series of hikes from the manufacturer after implementing four such increases in 2021.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDF), better known as simply Michelin, is also rewriting its prix fixe menu to contend with macro pressures.

The company indicated that a 5%-12% increase on most passenger and light truck replacement tires, a 9% increase on motorcycle tires, and a 12% increase for on-road and off-road goods and services will be implemented starting June 1.

The price hike for the French tire manufacturer is the second in just over a month. On April 1, the company enacted a 5% jump in prices across its brands on certain passenger and light truck replacement tires, 9% on motorcycle tires, 8% on road-going commercial tires, and 19% on off-road tires for the same issues in supply chains and inflation. Much like Bridgestone, those increases are only additive to a streak of price increases in 2021.

Yet, these prominent manufacturers are far from alone in adding digits to stickers. The tire manufacturing industry in the has been beset by price increases in the past year amid a confluence of issues confronting manufacturers.

Other tire manufacturers to signal price increases in 2022 include Goodyear Tire and Rubber (GT), Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAY), Sumitomo Rubber Industries (OTCPK:SSUMY), Yokohama Rubber Co. (OTCPK:YORUF), Pirelli & C. SpA (OTC:PRLLY), Hankook Tire & Technology, and Toyo Tire Corp (OTC:TOTTF).

