Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) -3% in Monday's trading after BMO Capital downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with a $42 price target, seeing further upside as limited after trading at a ~15% premium to net asset value.

Weyerhaeuser (WY) shares could trade higher with strong lumber/panel markets and rising ESG interest, but also could be weighed by rising mortgage rates, BMO's Mark Wilde says.

"Fundamentals in wood products are strong," Wilde writes, still viewing the company as having among the best timberland assets in the industry and well capitalized converting operations.

In reporting better than forecast Q1 adjusted earnings, Weyerhaeuser (WY) said it expects Q2 Timberlands earnings will be "significantly lower" than Q1 but higher than any other quarter since Q4 2018.