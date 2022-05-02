Citigroup said to cause flash crash in European stocks on Monday
May 02, 2022 4:00 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)NVEIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor15 Comments
- A sudden 8% drop in Swedish stocks early Monday that triggered in flash crash in Europe was caused by an erroneous transaction executed by Citigroup's (NYSE:C) London trading desk, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
- In the aftermath of the decline in the OMX Stockholm 30 Index, the main European index fell as much as 3%.
- A spokesman for Nasdaq Stockholm told Bloomberg it wasn't a technical glitch on the exchange's part. "Our first priority was to exclude technical issues in our systems, and our second priority was to exclude an external attack on our systems," a Nasdaq Stockholm spokesman said. "We have now excluded both."
- Nasdaq also said it wouldn't cancel any trades made on the Nordic markets.
- OMX Stockholm 30 Index fell 1.9% on Monday, while the Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed down 1.5% for the day.
- On Oct. 6, 2021, Nasdaq canceled trades some erroneous trades for one minute period on Canadian fintech Nevei (NVEI).