Viper Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 misses by $0.06, revenue of $201.9M beats by $27.27M
May 02, 2022 4:05 PM ETViper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Viper Energy press release (NASDAQ:VNOM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $201.9M (+108.2% Y/Y) beats by $27.27M.
- Q1 2022 cash distribution of $0.67 per common unit, representing approximately 70% of total cash available for distribution of $0.96 per common unit; $0.67 distribution is up 43% quarter over quarter and implies a 9.3% annualized yield based on the April 29, 2022 unit closing price of $28.73.
- Repurchased 1.6 million common units in Q1 2022 for an aggregate of $39.3 million.
- Increasing full year 2022 average daily production guidance to 18,000 to 19,250 bo/d (30,500 to 32,750 boe/d), an increase of 1.4% at the midpoint.
- Due to the increase in commodity prices, Viper is adding guidance for expected cash taxes payable by Viper for 2022 at 10% - 15% of pre-tax income attributable to Viper Energy Partners LP.