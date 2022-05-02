SolarEdge Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 misses by $0.11, revenue of $655.1M beats by $20.77M
May 02, 2022 4:07 PM ETSolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- SolarEdge Technologies press release (NASDAQ:SEDG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 misses by $0.11.
- Revenue of $655.1M (+61.6% Y/Y) beats by $20.77M.
- GAAP gross margin of 27.3%
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 28.4%
- Gross margin from solar segment of 30.2%
- GAAP net income of $33.1 million
- Non-GAAP net income of $68.8 million
- Q2 Outlook: Revenues to be within the range of $710 million to $740 million (vs. consensus $686.80M); Non-GAAP gross margin expected to be within the range of 26% to 29%; Revenues from solar segment to be within the range of $660 million to $690 million'; Gross margin from solar segment expected to be within the range of 28% to 31%