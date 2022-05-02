SolarEdge Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 misses by $0.11, revenue of $655.1M beats by $20.77M

  • SolarEdge Technologies press release (NASDAQ:SEDG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 misses by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $655.1M (+61.6% Y/Y) beats by $20.77M.
  • GAAP gross margin of 27.3%
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 28.4%
  • Gross margin from solar segment of 30.2%
  • GAAP net income of $33.1 million
  • Non-GAAP net income of $68.8 million
  • Q2 Outlook: Revenues to be within the range of $710 million to $740 million (vs. consensus $686.80M); Non-GAAP gross margin expected to be within the range of 26% to 29%; Revenues from solar segment to be within the range of $660 million to $690 million'; Gross margin from solar segment expected to be within the range of 28% to 31%
