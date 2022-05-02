Stellantis adds to huge electrification investment in Canada
May 02, 2022 4:08 PM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA +0.2%) said it will invest $2.8B to upgrade two Canadian assembly plants and expand a research center as it accelerates its long-term electrification strategy.
- The development follows closely on the announcement of a joint venture with LG Energy Solutions for a battery plant.
- The automaker said the investments re-affirm its long-term commitment to Canada and represents an important step in moving toward producing zero-emission vehicles.
- Looking down the road, Stellantis (STLA) plans to sell five million electric vehicles by 2030, with 50% of its North American passenger-car and light-truck sales going fully electric by 2030. Stellantis (STLA) plans to be all-electric in Europe by 2030.