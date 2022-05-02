Chegg Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.08, revenue of $202.24M misses by $0.72M
May 02, 2022 4:08 PM ETChegg, Inc. (CHGG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Chegg press release (NYSE:CHGG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $202.24M (+1.9% Y/Y) misses by $0.72M.
- Chegg Services Revenues grew 14% year-over-year to $184.8 million, or 91% of total net revenues, compared to 82% in Q1 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $62.2 million.
- 5.4 million: number of Chegg Services subscribers, an increase of 12% year-over-year, which includes 0.6 million subscribers from our newly acquired Busuu service.
Q2 Outlook: Total Net Revenues in the range of $188 million to $192 million.
- Chegg Services Revenues in the range of $183 million to $187 million
- Gross Margin between 76% and 77%
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $66 million to $68 million.
- Shares -13.81%.