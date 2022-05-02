Varonis Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09, revenue of $96.3M

May 02, 2022 4:10 PM ETVaronis Systems, Inc. (VRNS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Varonis press release (NASDAQ:VRNS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09.
  • Revenue of $96.3M (+28.7% Y/Y).
  • Q2 Outlook: Revenues of $110.5 million to $112.0 million (vs. consensus $111.54M), or year-over-year growth of 25% to 27%, which excludes approximately $1 million of revenues that were previously expected from Russia; Non-GAAP operating income of breakeven to $1.0 million; Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share in the range of ($0.02) to ($0.01) (vs. consensus -$0.01)
  • FY Outlook: ARR of $484.0 million to $489.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 25% to 26%; Revenues of $485.0 million to $490.0 million (vs. consensus $489.34M), or year-over-year growth of 24% to 26%; Non-GAAP operating income of $27.0 million to $30.0 million; Non-GAAP net income per diluted share in the range of $0.16 to $0.18 (vs. consensus $0.17)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.