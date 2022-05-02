Varonis Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09, revenue of $96.3M
May 02, 2022 4:10 PM ETVaronis Systems, Inc. (VRNS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Varonis press release (NASDAQ:VRNS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09.
- Revenue of $96.3M (+28.7% Y/Y).
- Q2 Outlook: Revenues of $110.5 million to $112.0 million (vs. consensus $111.54M), or year-over-year growth of 25% to 27%, which excludes approximately $1 million of revenues that were previously expected from Russia; Non-GAAP operating income of breakeven to $1.0 million; Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share in the range of ($0.02) to ($0.01) (vs. consensus -$0.01)
- FY Outlook: ARR of $484.0 million to $489.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 25% to 26%; Revenues of $485.0 million to $490.0 million (vs. consensus $489.34M), or year-over-year growth of 24% to 26%; Non-GAAP operating income of $27.0 million to $30.0 million; Non-GAAP net income per diluted share in the range of $0.16 to $0.18 (vs. consensus $0.17)