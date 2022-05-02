Brixmor Property FFO of $0.49 beats by $0.01, revenue of $298.63M beats by $7.13M

May 02, 2022 4:12 PM ETBrixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Brixmor Property press release (NYSE:BRX): Q1 FFO of $0.49 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $298.63M (+6.7% Y/Y) beats by $7.13M.
  • Realized total leased occupancy of 92.1%, anchor leased occupancy of 94.4%, and small shop leased occupancy of 87.0%.
  • Reported an increase in same property NOI of 8.4%.
  • Updated previously provided NAREIT FFO per diluted share expectations for 2022 to $1.88 - $1.95 from $1.86 - $1.95 and same property NOI growth expectations for 2022 to 3.0% - 4.5% from 2.0% - 4.0%.
