Rambus GAAP EPS of -$0.60 misses by $0.69, revenue of $99.05M misses by $28.85M
May 02, 2022 4:14 PM ETRambus Inc. (RMBS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Rambus press release (NASDAQ:RMBS): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.60 misses by $0.69.
- Revenue of $99.05M (+40.7% Y/Y) misses by $28.85M.
- For the second quarter of 2022, the Company expects licensing billings to be between $61 million and $67 million. The Company also expects royalty revenue to be between $42 million and $48 million, product revenue to be between $49 million and $55 million and contract and other revenue to be between $18 million and $24 million. Revenue is not without risk and achieving revenue in this range will require that the Company sign customer agreements for various product sales, solutions licensing among other matters.