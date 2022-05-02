AGNC Investments (NASDAQ:AGNC) Q1 earnings beat the average analyst estimate even with the challenging investment environment caused by geopolitical risk, growing inflation concerns, and expected tighter monetary policy.

"Major monetary policy transitions are always difficult for fixed income markets," especially Agency mortgage-backed securities ("MBS"), said President and CEO Peter Federico. The company, though, is now set up for enhanced returns on new investments, he said.

"Following the very significant repricing of Agency MBS over the last two quarters, we now believe that levered returns on many segments of the Agency MBS market are attractive on both an absolute and relative basis and adequately compensate investors for the risks associated with the current environment," Federico added.

Tangible net book value per common share of $13.12 at March 31 fell from $15.75 at Dec. 31, 2021, and AGNC's (AGNC) economic return on tangible common equity in the quarter was -14.4% vs. -1.8% in Q4 2021.

Q1 net spread and dollar roll income per share of $0.72 beat the consensus estimate of $0.64 and compared with $0.75 in the previous quarter. The figure excludes $0.30 per share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost due to change in projected constant prepayment rate ("CPR") estimates. It includes $0.29 per common share of dollar roll income associated with the company's $23.6B average net long position in agency mortgage-backed securities in the "to-be-announced" (TBA) market.

The company's annualized net interest spread, including the TBA position and interest rate swaps and excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, for Q1 was 2.19%, up from 2.15% in the previous quarter.

Cash and unencumbered agency MBS totaled ~$3.5B at March 31, 2022 vs. ~$4.9B at Dec. 31, 2021.

AGNC's investment portfolio weighted average CPR was 14.5% in Q1 vs. 18.6% in Q4.

The weighted average projected CPR for the remaining life of the company's agency securities held as of March 31, 2022 declined to to 7.9% from 10.9% as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Conference call on May 3 at 8:30 AM ET.

Earlier, AGNC Investment (AGNC) non-GAAP EPS of $0.72 beats by $0.08