Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) took a nosedive on Monday after rejecting JetBlue’s (JBLU) upgraded offer to takeover the low-cost carrier.

Shares sank over 9% on the news that the new offer of $33 cash per share, along with a number of deal-sweeteners, would be rebuffed. Instead, Spirit Airlines’ (SAVE) board announced it still prefers the offer put forth by Frontier Group (ULCC).

"Spirit continues to believe in the strategic rationale of the proposed merger with Frontier and is confident that it represents the best opportunity to maximize long-term shareholder value," Mac Gardner said. "After a thorough review and extensive dialogue with JetBlue, the Board determined that the JetBlue proposal involves an unacceptable level of closing risk that would be assumed by Spirit stockholders.”

He cited the regulatory risk in particular as a significant concern to the board, motivating the acceptance of Frontier Group’s (ULCC) over the JetBlue (JBLU) proposal.

Under the terms of the preferred agreement with Frontier, Spirit equity holders receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each existing Spirit share they own.

Shares of Spirit Airlines (SAVE) closed at $21.40, well below JetBlue’s (JBLU) proposed takeover price.

