Genworth Financial announces $350M stock buyback program
May 02, 2022 4:19 PM ETGenworth Financial, Inc. (GNW)ACTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) on Monday announced a $350M share repurchase program.
- Repurchases would be funded from holding company capital and future cash flow generation, including expected future dividends from GNW's ownership in Enact (ACT).
- GNW expects the majority of share buybacks to occur after it repays its remaining 2024 debt.
- The program has no expiration date and may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time.
- This announcement marks the first authorization to return capital to shareholders in over 13 years, CEO Tom McInerney said in a statement.