Genworth Financial announces $350M stock buyback program

  • Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) on Monday announced a $350M share repurchase program.
  • Repurchases would be funded from holding company capital and future cash flow generation, including expected future dividends from GNW's ownership in Enact (ACT).
  • GNW expects the majority of share buybacks to occur after it repays its remaining 2024 debt.
  • The program has no expiration date and may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time.
  • This announcement marks the first authorization to return capital to shareholders in over 13 years, CEO Tom McInerney said in a statement.
