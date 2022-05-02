Arista jumps 4% as it pulls record revenues despite supply chain

  • Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has gained 4% postmarket after beating consensus on top and bottom lines with its first-quarter earnings and guiding to the high side of the Street for current-quarter revenues.
  • Revenues jumped 31.4% to $877.1 million, a record "despite supply chain challenges," says CEO/President Jayshree Ullal. "I am pleased with our enterprise execution and cloud titan strength in these uncertain times."
  • That revenue was up 6.4% sequentially
  • Gross margin ticked down slightly, to 63.9% on a non-GAAP basis, and net income jumped to $268.5 million from a prior-year $198.8 million.
  • Revenue breakout: Product, $724.7 million (up 34.4%); Service, $152.3 million (up 18.6%).
  • Cash and equivalents rose to $635 million from last quarter's $620.8 million.
  • The company's guiding to Q2 revenues of $950 million-$1 billion, above consensus for $918.6 million. It also sees gross margin at 60-62% and operating margin at 37-38%.
  • Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.
