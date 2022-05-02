Brixmor Properties improves 2022 FFO guidance after Q1 beat

May 02, 2022 4:24 PM ETBrixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Brixmor Properties (NYSE:BRX) on Monday has improved its full-year outlook on funds from operations and same property net operating income.

The retail REIT sees 2022 adjusted FFO of $1.88-1.95 per share compared with $1.86-1.95 in the prior view.

Expects same property NOI growth of 3.0% to 4.5%, up from 2.0% to 4.0% in the previous forecast.

Meanwhile, the company's revenue of $298.63M in the first quarter topped the average analyst estimate of $291.50M and increased from $279.75M in Q1 2021.

Q1 rental income of $198.4M vs. $276.5M in Q1 a year ago.

Operating expenses were $193.25M in Q1, up from $183.81M in Q1 of last year.

Percentage of properties leased was 92.0% in Q1 vs. 90.8% in the year-ago period.

"Our momentum continues with a robust forward leasing pipeline, continued deliveries of highly accretive reinvestment projects, and the sourcing of exciting value added acquisitions that further cluster our investments in our core markets," said President and CEO James Taylor.

Conference call on May 3 at 10:00 AM ET.

In February, Brixmor Property declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share.

